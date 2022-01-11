Royal Navy servicewoman wins South Shields home for just £16 after couple hold online charity raffle
A woman has won a South Tyneside house for just £16 after it was raffled by a local couple looking to raise money for charity.
South Shields couple Adam and Liz Thwaites put their three-bedroom home up as a prize for an online raffle back in November.
Their original aim was to donate £50,000 to the Grace's House charity – where Liz works – if they managed to sell 200,000 tickets at one pound each before December 24.
In the end, the couple managed to sell 86,108 tickets, raising an initial £3000 for the Grace’s house with the aim of fundraising for a further £10,000 for a wheelchair swing for the charity.
After purchasing 16 tickets, the raffle was won on Christmas Eve by Royal Navy servicewoman Georgie Robinson, 27, who currently lives in Cumbria.
The property, which is off Dean Road by West Park, is three bedrooms and after revealing the winner via a Facebook live post on Christmas Eve, Georgie was left in disbelief.
She said: “Once I found out I won I was in complete shock, I just couldn't believe it was actually me, my emotions were crazy. After an hour of extreme shock I finally rang my Mam and Dad to let them know.. I don't know how I managed to sleep on Christmas Eve.
“It’s absolutely life changing for me. I have been struggling to save for a deposit for my own place for a very long time so winning this is mind blowing!"
Providing Georgie’s partner can find a job in the North East, they plan on moving to South Tyneside and living in the property.
Adam, Liz and their daughter Emily are currently on the hunt for a new home and are looking in the Sunderland and Houghton area while the property is in the process of transferring to Georgie.
Despite falling short of their initial 200,000 target, the couple are still hoping to raise some extra funds for a wheelchair swing for Grace’s House, which is estimated to cost around £13,000.
The couple have put £3000 of ticket sales towards the swing and are continuing to take donations for the charity via this link.
Based in Southwick, Grace House supports a number of children with additional needs across the North East.