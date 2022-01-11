Royal Navy servicewoman wins South Shields home for just £16 after couple hold online charity raffle

Their original aim was to donate £50,000 to the Grace's House charity – where Liz works – if they managed to sell 200,000 tickets at one pound each before December 24.

In the end, the couple managed to sell 86,108 tickets, raising an initial £3000 for the Grace’s house with the aim of fundraising for a further £10,000 for a wheelchair swing for the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgie with Liz, Adam and their daughter

After purchasing 16 tickets, the raffle was won on Christmas Eve by Royal Navy servicewoman Georgie Robinson, 27, who currently lives in Cumbria.

The property, which is off Dean Road by West Park, is three bedrooms and after revealing the winner via a Facebook live post on Christmas Eve, Georgie was left in disbelief.

She said: “Once I found out I won I was in complete shock, I just couldn't believe it was actually me, my emotions were crazy. After an hour of extreme shock I finally rang my Mam and Dad to let them know.. I don't know how I managed to sleep on Christmas Eve.

“It’s absolutely life changing for me. I have been struggling to save for a deposit for my own place for a very long time so winning this is mind blowing!"

The three bedroom home in South Shields

Providing Georgie’s partner can find a job in the North East, they plan on moving to South Tyneside and living in the property.

Adam, Liz and their daughter Emily are currently on the hunt for a new home and are looking in the Sunderland and Houghton area while the property is in the process of transferring to Georgie.

Despite falling short of their initial 200,000 target, the couple are still hoping to raise some extra funds for a wheelchair swing for Grace’s House, which is estimated to cost around £13,000.

The couple have put £3000 of ticket sales towards the swing and are continuing to take donations for the charity via this link.

The three bedroom home in South Shields

Based in Southwick, Grace House supports a number of children with additional needs across the North East.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.