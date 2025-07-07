The most recently published figures from the RSPCA shows a concerning rise in the number of animal cruelty calls made to the charity’s Tyne and Wear emergency calls line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSPCA figures show 650 cruelty calls to the charity's emergency line were for incidents reported in Tyne and Wear in June, July and August last year (2024) – a 22% increase on 533 calls in the summer of 2023.

The RSPCA has launched its Summer Cruelty Campaign. | ksuksa - stock.adobe.com

The charity published the figures as part of the launch of their Summer Cruelty Campaign, as reports of animal abuse peak in the summer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the campaign, the charity has also released harrowing details of one incident of animal cruelty experienced in South Tyneside.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “In one case a Labrador was viciously attacked by his owner who was seen kicking the dog and using intimidating behaviour towards the pet in Jarrow.

“The RSPCA investigated and the pet was taken into the charity's care to be rehomed. The owner was given a 12-month ban on keeping dogs after he was found guilty of two animal welfare offences.”

The situation in Tyne & Wear has been replicated nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales, the RSPCA took 34,401 cruelty calls to their emergency lines in the summer months last year (2024). It marked a 33% increase on 25,887 calls the year before (2023).

On average, it took 374 reports of cruelty against animals every single day during this period.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs said: "We are seeing a shocking rise in the number of seasonal calls reporting animal cruelty to our emergency line.

"Sadly, the summer months tend to be when these reports peak which is leading to a welfare crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year we fear the trend will continue and we are already busier than ever rescuing animals from many awful situations.

"Many are broken by violence – not just physically but mentally – and our dedicated network of branches, animal centres and rescue teams work wonders in nursing them back to health and showing them how love can help transform their lives."

The campaign is being backed by singer and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon who said: “I hope supporting their Summer Cruelty Appeal will raise awareness of the amazing work the RSPCA's staff and volunteers carry out daily while raising vital funds so they continue transforming the lives of so many animals in need."