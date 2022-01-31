RSPCA thanks mum and daughter who helped rescue seal pup at Whitburn
The RSPCA have thanked a caring youngster who watched over a seal pup at Whitburn until it was rescued.
Animal lover Tia Alderson, 11, ‘stood like a little guardian’ and warned dog owners at the beach not to let their pets close to the seal pup until rescue teams arrived.
Tia, a pupil at Fulwell Junior School in Sunderland, was out with her mum Katy Alderson, 43, to do some litter-picking at the beach on on Saturday, January 22 when she spotted the animal and noticed the seal pup looked poorly.
Seals are Tia’s favourite animal, and she rushed to the pup’s aid, while mum Katy rang both the RSPCA and British Divers Marine Life Rescue.
RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Heather Wade, who attended, said: “I was really grateful to the mum and daughter who called us about this seal.
"They had clearly done their research on the signs to look out for in a poorly seal before calling us. They even stayed with the seal until we arrived. It was a busy beach with lots of dog walkers but Tia and her mum made sure people kept their distance from the seal which was fantastic.
“We know that seals in the wild are an incredible sight to see, but people must remember that these are wild animals. We share our beaches with seals and have to learn to respect nature and enjoy from a distance, and never interfere or get too close to them.”
The RSPCA have said that that the seal was “a little underweight” and the BDMLR (British Divers Marine Life Rescue), who also attended moved the seal to a quieter location.
Heather added: “We rely on the public to be our eyes and ears when it comes to animals in need and we are always grateful to people who call us. Thankfully, on this occasion the seal was just a little underweight and so could be released in a quieter location.”
If you have observed the seal for at least 24 hours and are concerned about it please contact the RSPCA for advice on 0300 1234 999.