Rugby club 'wins' world cup - for two hours

The promotion-winning Jarrovians women's rugby squad.

A rugby club in South Tyneside has scored a sporting coup by getting its hands on international silverware – but only for two hours.

Officials at Jarrovians are celebrating after their club was picked to play host to the Women’s World Cup trophy as it tours venues ahead of this summer’s tournament.

The World Cup kicks off with a game between England and the USA at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 23.

But it will first arrive at Jarrovians’ Lukes Lane ground in Jarrow, between 5pm and 7pm on Thursday, June 5.

Delighted club bosses say the event is a great opportunity for sports fans to see a top trophy up close and to find out more about the sport and the club.

Chairman Mark Handy, 46, said: “This is a real coup for us and comes on the back of a season of great success.

“We’ve got momentum going and having the World Cup here is a chance for us to capitalise on that further.

“It’s great to get the cup to a tiny ground in Jarrow, but it's a success that the people of this club deserve for their hard work in the progress we have made.

“I really hope that lots of people will come along to see the cup up close and have their photo taken with it.

“It’s also a great chance for them to find out more about what we do here and how they can get involved in this great sport.

“Last season was the first for our ladies’ team, and they did brilliantly by winning promotion, as did the men’s first team.

“I would love for us to start a girls’ team, and it would be great if potential players came along.”

The club secured the trophy’s visit through its close and supportive links with Durham County Rugby Football Union.

As part of the event, coaches from Newcastle Falcons rugby club will be on hand to encourage participation in the sport and games of women’s touch rugby will be played.

A barbeque will be held, and the club’s bar will be open for refreshments.

*Further information is on Jarrovians’ social media pages including Facebook and TikTok.