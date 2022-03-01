Michael Waggott received treatment from the Emergency Services after collapsing in the West Stand during the fixture on the night of Tuesday February 22. The match was suspended for around an hour while paramedics provided treatment to Michael who was then rushed to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

However the club have sadly announced that Michael passed away two days later on Thursday February 24.

A statement on the club’s website said: “All at Sunderland AFC are incredibly saddened by the passing of lifelong supporter Michael Waggott.

“After receiving treatment from the Emergency Services during the first half of SAFC’s home fixture against Burton Albion, Michael was transferred to Sunderland Royal Hospital where he sadly passed away on Thursday 24 February.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time, and we will continue to offer them our full support throughout the next days and weeks.

“On behalf of Michael’s family, we commend the emergency services and our club staff and supporters for their response to the incident.

“Rest in peace, Michael. You will forever be red and white. You will be remembered, always.”

