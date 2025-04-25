Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SAFC fan and legendary lyricist Sir Tim Rice will take centre stage at the Sunderland Empire for a special one-night-only performance, ‘My Life in Musicals’, with a donation from proceeds supporting the Foundation of Light’s Wear One campaign.

Best known for his award-winning collaborations on musicals such as The Lion King, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Sir Tim will present an intimate evening of stories, songs, and reflections from his celebrated career.

Sir Tim Rice is bringing his My Life in Musicals show to the Sunderland Empire. | Foundation of Light

In celebration of being a Trustee of the Foundation of Light for 20 years, Sir Tim is using the event to raise funds and awareness for the Wear One campaign – a powerful initiative tackling childhood poverty, promoting mental health and well-being, and helping local people thrive through sport and education programmes.

Speaking ahead of the show, Sir Tim said: “I’m proud to support the Foundation of Light and the incredible work they do across the North East.

“This show will be a celebration of music, but also a chance to give something back to a region and community that means a great deal to me.”

Sir Tim Rice with fellow Foundation of Light trustee Kyril Louis Dreyfus | Foundation of Light

Sir Bob Murray, Chairman of Trustees at the Foundation of Light, added: “We are incredibly proud to have Sir Tim on our board. His passion, generosity, and unwavering belief in what we do is nothing short of remarkable.

“He brings not just his name, but his heart, and we are ever so grateful for his support. He’s a truly special part of our Foundation family.”

Sir Tim’s lyrics have shaped some of the world’s most beloved musicals with his work also extending beyond the stage, with Evita adapted for the big screen and the Bond theme All Time High for Octopussy.

Many of his most famous songs will feature during the show including Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, Any Dream Will Do, A Whole New World, Can You Feel The Love Tonight, I Know Him So Well, Circle of Life, Hakuna Matata, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and My Love Must Be A Kind of Blind Love.

Sir Tim said: “My Life in Musicals is a show in which I reveal all - well, nearly all - of the secrets behind the creation of some of the best-known songs featuring my lyrics.

“You’ll probably know quite a few of the songs – and will therefore be relieved to hear I won’t be singing them.

“All musical aspects of the show I hand over to the outstanding Duncan Waugh Band and West End Singers.

“There will be plenty of stops in between the hits during which I’ll tell you how they happened and, in some cases, nearly didn’t. Actually, I might sing a little – but not Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.”

The one night only show will take place on May 1 and tickets can be purchased via the ATG website.

The Wear One campaign forms part of the Foundation’s wider mission to create opportunity and drive positive change across Sunderland, South Tyneside, and County Durham — including upskilling individuals, helping them into employment, and making sport and football more accessible to people from disadvantaged backgrounds.