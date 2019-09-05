SAFC set to celebrate international support and calling on fans worldwide to take part

SAFC will hold its International Fans Day when they play Ipswich on February 8.

This will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020, when Sunderland play Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light.

The event has grown from an original approach to the BLC from USA-based supporter John Ellington.

Fans from across the globe are invited to join a special gathering to celebrate Sunderland AFC’s incredible support around the world.

Club chairman Stewart Donald said: “This is a great idea and our thanks go to the members of the BLC for their hard work in putting together such a packed itinerary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our North East fan base is thriving and we are also seeing an increase in interest from supporters from outside the UK; no doubt due in no small part to the success of the recent Netflix Sunderland ‘Til I Die documentary.

"Wearside is famous for the warmth of its welcome and it will be wonderful to meet some of our many international supporters on the day."

Cath Reid, secretary of the Branch Liaison Council, said: “We are excited at the prospect of meeting up with some of our many international members. They are an important part of our Sunderland family and hopefully this can become an annual event, growing year on year.”

The BLC has put together a packed schedule of activities aimed at giving international visitors a true taste of Sunderland, including two matches at the Stadium of Light.

Over the weekend of 7-9 February, Friday to Sunday, fans will have to opportunity of a tour of the Stadium of Light and history talk from a Sunderland AFC former player.

A fans’ party will be held at the Fans Museum, giving supporters the chance to mix each other and enjoy Wearside hospitality. There will be a supporters’ get together in the SAFC Fan Zone for pre-match drinks and entertainment before the Ipswich and post-match food and drink.

Finally, there is a tour of the Beacon of Light and presentation from the Foundation of Light, showcasing their life-changing work in the local community.