Hazel Carr, 65, from Hebburn is retiring from her lunchtime supervisory assistant role at East Boldon Infant School after working as a Lunchtime Supervisor Assistant for 31 years.

Over the last 31 years, Hazel has supported hundreds of pupils in her role where she looks after students at lunch time.

Hazel has had an emotional week as she prepares to leave the school and will cherish the friendships she’s made and the people she’s met over the last 31 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Boldon Infant School supervisory assistant Hazel Carr retires after 31 years at the school.

She said: “It feels really strange to be retiring. I’m going to find it hard not having the daily routine of coming into school and I’ve made a lot of friends here over the years.

"There’s only a couple of staff that have been here as long as I have but I always find when new people come in they’re always lovely and everyone just seems to get on, it’s that kind of school.”

As part of her leaving, Hazel was involved in a leavers assembly which was put on by pupils who said their final goodbyes.

She added: “I’ve enjoyed working in the school so much and I’m going to miss everybody. It’s been quite an emotional week but it’s been absolutely lovely. I’ve had some lovely presents and comments from people and I had an amazing send off from the children in the leavers assembly yesterday.

East Boldon Infant School supervisory assistant Hazel Carr retires after 31 years at the school.

"It made me a little bit teary but I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

Lisa Holt, Headteacher at East Boldon Infant School, said: “Hazel has worked here at East Boldon Infants for 31 years as a Lunchtime Supervisory Assistant. Across this time, she has shown dedication, care and cheerfulness to hundreds of children. She will be missed and we wish her a happy retirement.”

Hazel will be wasting no time in enjoying her retirement and on Tuesday, will be jetting off to Mexico where her daughter is getting married.