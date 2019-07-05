Sea cave collapse warning as path closed between Marsden Grotto and Souter Lighthouse
A coastal path has been closed to the public amid fears that a cave underneath may collapse.
By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 17:23
National Trust property Souter Lighthouse posted on Facebook: “Walkers on The Leas please be aware. Due to the risk of a sea cave collapsing, South Tyneside Council are blocking off a section of the coastal path between Marsden Grotto car park and Souter Lighthouse.
“For your safety, please follow the diversion via the public footpath.”
Further details are expected from South Tyneside Council later.