Search for Santa day trips to Lapland launched from Newcastle Airport

Fancy seeing if you’re on Santa’s good list in person?

TUI has this week announced the launch of its Lapland day trip programme for Winter 2026, which now includes flights from 11 regional airports across the UK, including two direct flights from Newcastle International Airport.

Search for Santa day trips gives families a snowy Lapland experience, with the chance to meet the real Santa Claus in his homeland and be back in their own bed the same night.

What’s included

Starting from £750 per person, the package includes return flights with in-flight meals including a roast dinner on the flight home, a private meeting with Santa Claus and a gift for every child.

Christmas lovers will also enjoy a taster of a range of snow activities including husky and reindeer sleigh rides, mini skidoo adventures for children and tobogganing when visiting the Snow Village in Kittila.

Thermal clothing to keep warm in the Arctic temperatures is also included, plus a hot lunch in Santa’s Village and all transfers in Lapland.

Dates & Airports

5/12/26

Bournemouth to Kittila

Newcastle to Kittila

6/12/26

Stansted to Kittila

Birmingham to Kittila

11/12/26

Cardiff to Kittila

Manchester to Kittila

12/12/26

Glasgow to Kittila

Dublin to Kittila

13/12/26

London Gatwick to Kittila

East Midlands Airport to Kittila

18/12/26

Birmingham to Kittila

London Gatwick to Kittila

20/12/26

East Midlands Airport to Kittila

Manchester to Kittila

21/12/26

Bristol to Kittila

Newcastle to Kittila

22/12/26

Birmingham to Kittila

Glasgow to Kittila

23/12/26

London Gatwick to Kittila

Manchester to Kittila