Search for Santa day trips to Lapland launched from Newcastle Airport
TUI has this week announced the launch of its Lapland day trip programme for Winter 2026, which now includes flights from 11 regional airports across the UK, including two direct flights from Newcastle International Airport.
Search for Santa day trips gives families a snowy Lapland experience, with the chance to meet the real Santa Claus in his homeland and be back in their own bed the same night.
What’s included
Starting from £750 per person, the package includes return flights with in-flight meals including a roast dinner on the flight home, a private meeting with Santa Claus and a gift for every child.
Christmas lovers will also enjoy a taster of a range of snow activities including husky and reindeer sleigh rides, mini skidoo adventures for children and tobogganing when visiting the Snow Village in Kittila.
Thermal clothing to keep warm in the Arctic temperatures is also included, plus a hot lunch in Santa’s Village and all transfers in Lapland.
Dates & Airports
5/12/26
Bournemouth to Kittila
Newcastle to Kittila
6/12/26
Stansted to Kittila
Birmingham to Kittila
11/12/26
Cardiff to Kittila
Manchester to Kittila
12/12/26
Glasgow to Kittila
Dublin to Kittila
13/12/26
London Gatwick to Kittila
East Midlands Airport to Kittila
18/12/26
Birmingham to Kittila
London Gatwick to Kittila
20/12/26
East Midlands Airport to Kittila
Manchester to Kittila
21/12/26
Bristol to Kittila
Newcastle to Kittila
22/12/26
Birmingham to Kittila
Glasgow to Kittila
23/12/26
London Gatwick to Kittila
Manchester to Kittila
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.