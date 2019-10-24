Pop superstars Little Mix are currently on 'The LM5 Tour', a massive UK and Ireland Arena Tour for 2019, and are due to perform in Newcastle over three consecutive nights.

The run of shows will kick off on Thursday, October 24, and then the band will then perform on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26.

And with the bands very own Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards hailing from South Shields, the shows are sure to attract huge crowds.

The tour follows the release of their fifth album, LM5, which has seen the band write and record the album with an A-List cast of writers and producers such as Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne, Camille Purcell, MNEK, Timberland, Loose Change, TMS and RAYE.

The album's first single 'Woman Like Me' featuring Nicki Minaj, immediately hit No.1 on iTunes around the world after it was released earlier this year.

Since 2011 the band has established themselves as a global pop phenomenon.

Little Mix have sold more than 45 million records worldwide and notched up a total of four UK No.1 singles, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls.

Their last album 'Glory Days' is the biggest selling album by a female group this millennium in the UK, alongside being named the longest-reigning Top 40 album for a girl group ever.

What time will the show start each night?

Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7.10pm.

It is expected to end at 10pm.

What will their set list include?

The gigs will see Little Mix perform songs from their brand new album LM5, alongside their greatest hits including 'Touch', ‘Shout Out to My Ex', ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Wings'.

Little Mix will perform at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

What can I expect?

Look forward to an action packed performance from the band, with the show due to contain pyrotechnics, lasers and strobe effects.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, limited tickets are still available.

To buy tickets visit: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/little-mix-tickets/artist/1725102

Where can I park?

There are over 600 official Car Park spaces available on site at the rear of the building that offer CCTV cameras and regular security patrols.

If the car park is full, fans can use the NCP Car Park located next to the arena, with its entrance on Redheugh Bridge Road.

The usual fee is from £7.

Cars with wheelchair patrons can park at the arena subject to availability on a first come first served basis. Pre-booking is not available.

What can I bring into the arena?

Small digital cameras are allowed into the shows but professional cameras with changeable lenses and video cameras are not.

Food and drink can’t be brought into the arena including reusable bottles and containers.

Electronic cigarettes can be brought in to use in the external smoking area but are not permitted for use inside.

No large bags or backpacks will be allowed into venue.

There is no storage or cloak room facility available so please make alternative arrangements before arriving to the venue. All bags must be smaller than 40cm x 35cm x 19cm which is approx A3 size.

Exceptions will only be made for those with medical requirements and/or special needs, and those who require special accessibility arrangements are asked to contact the venue ahead of the show by emailing: Newcastle.Accessibility@eu.asmglobal.com

What will be involved in the security process?

Fans are asked to arrive early to allow time to pass through security checks.

This involves emptying possessions into containers, and then passing through a metal detector.

Bag searches will also take place.

Visitors must have their ticket ready to be inspected and ticket checks will take place on entry to the Utilita Arena site.

If collecting tickets please have receipt or email ready.