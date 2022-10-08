News you can trust since 1849
The Junior and Mini Great North Run hit the road at Newcastle's Quayside

See if you can you spot yourself in our picture round up of the Junior and Mini Great North Run

The North East’s young aspiring athletes finally got the chance to show their stuff as the starting gun was fired on the Junior and Mini Great North Run.

By James Harrison
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 3:09 pm
Updated Saturday, 8th October 2022, 3:10 pm

The events had been due to be held over the weekend of the adult Great North Run, but were cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The rearranged races instead kicked off on Saturday morning (October 8) at the Newcastle Quayside.

Hundreds of youngsters lined up for the start line, along with Great North Run founder Brendan Foster.

Check out our pictures below and see if you can spot yourself.

1. Mighty minies

Hundreds of youngsters took part in the event.

Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP:NNP

2. Top bosses

Great North Run founder Brendan Foster with Elizabeth Schulz, 11, who designed mascot Tyney.

Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP:NNP

3. Colourful character

Run mascot Tyney.

Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP:NNP

4. Amateur athletes

Runners aged 3-8 took on the 1.2km Mini course with an adult in tow, while runners aged 9-16 completed the 4km Junior course, on their own or with an adult.

Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP:NNP

