See if you can you spot yourself in our picture round up of the Junior and Mini Great North Run

The North East’s young aspiring athletes finally got the chance to show their stuff as the starting gun was fired on the Junior and Mini Great North Run.
By James Harrison
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 3:09 pm
Updated
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 3:10 pm
The events had been due to be held over the weekend of the adult Great North Run, but were cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The rearranged races instead kicked off on Saturday morning (October 8) at the Newcastle Quayside.
Hundreds of youngsters lined up for the start line, along with Great North Run founder Brendan Foster.
