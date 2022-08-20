See Lion's Mane jellyfish washed up on South Shields beach
A South Shields mum and her toddler son stumbled across an unexpected visitor when they took a trip to the seaside.
Chrissie Plunkett spotted this Lion’s Mane jellyfish as son Roscoe, three, played on the sand.
"We were near Little Haven Hotel,” said Chrissie.
"My little boy was running out of the sea with no shoes or socks on and I saw it lying there and thought ‘Is that a rock?’
"I have seen little jellyfish washed up before but never one this size – I put Roscoe’s shoes next to it for scale.
"I know there have been quite a lot of reports of them washing up elsewhere.”
Chrissie was unsure how close the creature was to its original condition, adding: “I don’t know if it is was the same colour that it had been before it was dead.”
If you find a Lion’s Mane jellyfish, avoid touching the tentacles, which can cause mild stinging.
Bathe any affected area with warm water.