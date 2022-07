Michael Hall, of The Nook, South Shields, died aged just 27 in May 2019, only two weeks before the birth of his daughter Chloe-Grace.

A few months later his family and friends set up the Michael Hall Foundation in his memory and held a charity football match – a tradition which continued at Harton Welfare Club on Saturday (July 23).

See photos of the emotional event in our gallery below.

The event raised money for the Michael Hall Foundation

Entertainment was also provided for families and spectators.

Organisers Jordan Moloy (left) with son Max, Michael's partner Amy with Amelia, nine, and Chloe Grace, three.

One team was named Sunderland.