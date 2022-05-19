See pictures as South Tyneside dogs feel the magic at Harry Potter themed week in day care centre

Pets2Impress, based at Mitre Place, in South Shields, has been transfigured into ‘Dogwarts’ for one week as bosses look to stimulate pups with Harry Potter themed games and walks.

Dogs have been sorted into Gryffindog, Hufflepug, Roverclaw and Sloberin by the traditional sorting hat and have been taking part in special magic lessons, games of quidditch and walks to the forbidden forest before ending the day by taking home a Harry Potter goody bag.

Pets2Impress dog taking part in a Harry Potter themed week

Pets were also able to get a ‘school photo’ in front of a Hogwarts background and staff even treated dogs to special visitors by dressing up as Dobby, Hagrid, Harry Potter and Professor McGonagall.

Tim Jackson, director of Pets2impress, is a massive Harry Potter fan and wanted to share his love for the franchise with his canine friends.

He said: “Dogs love to play and are always ready to have fun and what better way to have fun than by experiencing all the magic and excitement Harry Potter has to offer.

"The aim of the week is to promote the importance of having fun with your dog and to let people see that dog’s like us need excitement in their lives, they do not want to be stuck at home all day whilst you go out to work.

“So many dogs are left at home alone during the day with no mental stimulation.

"At Pets2impress we want to make sure the dogs in our care have a lot of fun whilst with us. We offer plenty of enrichment with training, scent work and brain games to adventures and school trips as we find giving your dog the opportunity to have fun can solve many behavioural problems at home.”

Pets2Impress was launched by Tim, a registered and qualified veterinary nurse, in 2008 and offers 1-1 dog training, dog daycare, pet sitting, dog walking and grooming.

Harry Potter is just one themed week at the centre, with Pets2Impress also planning a Hawaiian week and dinosaur week in the future.

