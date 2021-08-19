"She was joyous and always happy" - Customs House pay tribute to 'colourful' Karen after she passes away aged 40

Tributes have been paid to Karen Ratcliffe who sadly died aged 40. (Purple Sugar Photography)

Karen Ratcliffe has been described as the ‘face of the box office’ and a woman who brought ‘light and happiness’ as tributes honour the Customs House box office employee.

The long-time Customs house employee sadly passed away aged 40 – just days before her birthday.

The Arts venue say they will be lighting up the building in multi-colours on August 24 to celebrate Karen’s 41st birthday as colleagues gather to honour their ‘colourful’ friend.

The Customs House will be celebrating Karen's 41st birthday next week. (Purple Sugar Photography)

Ray Spencer, who runs the Customs House Theatre has paid tribute to Karen.

He said: “Karen was the face of the box office, she loved greeting people – She had an enormous personality and was committed to her job and looking after everyone.

"She had a colourful personality, colourful hair and wore colourful clothes, Karen was so joyous and was adored by customers.”

Karen has been described as 'colourful' and 'happy'. (Purple Sugar Photography)

The Custom’s House have also tweeted a tribute saying: “Our House is a little darker today as we’ve lost one of our own. Our beautiful smiley Karen always brought a ray of sunshine into the building, a flash of colour, a wicked sense of humour and lots of goodies.

“We are heartbroken. Our love & thoughts go out to her family & friends.”

Mr Spencer also said that a permanent tribute would be arranged to remember Karen.

He added: "Karen lifted people’s spirits even after Covid forced us to close and we’ll never forget that.

“Our hearts go out to Karen’s sister and mum and dad.”

