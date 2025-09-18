Sheridan Smith heading to Sunderland in Woman in Mind

Sheridan Smith is heading to Sunderland in the leading role of a psychological comedy.

It’s been announced today that a new production of Alan Ayckbourn’s Woman in Mind will have a limited West End Run, starring Sheridan, followed by only two regional dates.

It will play at Duke of York’s Theatre, West End, from December 9, 2025 until February 28, 2026.

Regional audiences will also get the chance to see the much-loved actor, when Woman in Mind plays Sunderland Empire from Wednesday 4 until Saturday 7 March 2026 and Theatre Royal, Glasgow from 10 March until 14 March 2026.

Multi-award-winning Sheridan recently won much praise for her moving portrayal of Billingham mam Ann Ming in North East-produced I Fought the Law.

In Woman in Mind, directed by Michael Longhurst, she plays Susan. When she sustains a bump to the head, her world splits in two—one mundane, one imagined—and the lines begin to blur.

Ayckbourn’s groundbreaking play is a gripping exploration of identity, family, and mental escape.

Tickets are on sale at 11am today, Thursday 18 September at ATGTickets.com/ Sunderland ,with further casting to be announced soon.