She's a beauty! See inside Spirit of Discovery as she arrives on River Tyne on maiden voyage
The Port of Tyne is the first calling spot for cruise ship Spirit of Discovery on her maiden voyage.
The ship is set to welcome almost 1,000 visiting passengers and more than 500 crew on board for the journey – with many of them set to explore the North East.
Spirit of Discovery was due to arrive into Northumbria Quay, North Shields, on Friday, July 12 at 8am.
In-bound from Dover, the Port of Tyne is Spirit of Discovery’s first stop on her 13-night maiden cruise showcasing the best of Britain.
Passengers will disembark the International Passenger Terminal to explore all that the North East has to offer, including shore excursions to Bamburgh, Durham, Hadrian’s Wall, the Holy Island of Lindisfarne and Newcastle – all within easy reach of the Port.
Sven Richards, Operations Manager, Vessels at the Port of Tyne, said: “We are delighted to welcome Spirit of Discovery on her maiden voyage, and proud that the Port of Tyne will be her first port of call.
“We hope that visiting passengers enjoy their day, taking advantage of all that the region has to offer — right here from the Port of Tyne!”
Launched last Friday and named by the Duchess of Cornwall, the 236m long £346millon Spirit of Discovery has been designed to surprise all expectations of a distinctly British cruise experience.
Inspired by the world’s finest boutique hotels, the ship has more than 550 cabins, five restaurants, two pools, a theatre and a library.