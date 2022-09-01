Shields Gazette newsletters: How to sign up for the Gazette's FREE emails to get South Tyneside's news
If you’re looking for South Tyneside’s latest news headlines, sports updates and more – we’ve got you covered with the Gazette’s range of free email newsletters.
You can sign up to receive our email bulletins online and get a snapshot of the day’s news and sport headlines straight to your inbox.
We offer regular headline round-ups, breaking bulletins, messages from our Editor and more!
There’s also the option to sign up for one of our national newsletters across a range of topics.
Most Popular
-
1
Eleven people given jail sentences in and around South Tyneside during July and August
-
2
Cost of living crisis: South Tyneside pub landlord and brewer calls time after 40 years as energy bills soar
-
3
FISE AMES MURDER TRIAL: Man denies South Shields killing and says accused trio were in a 'merry mood'
-
4
Hawthorn Leslie housing plans: Decision date set for 446-home development on site of 'eyesore' arson-hit former shipyard site in Hebburn
-
5
Customs House chief Ray Spencer and all key worker heroes set to get Freedom of South Tyneside
These include; the cost-of-living crisis, parenting tips, foodie paradise, what’s happening at Westminster and other informative choices.
How to sign up for the Shields Gazette’s email newsletters
*Pop in your email address and choose the topics you’d like to receive newsletters for.
*Hit the ‘sign up’ button and you’re ready to go.
How to subscribe to the Shields Gazette
Looking for ways to get more from your Shields Gazette?
We also have a range of digital subscriptions to help you stay in the know with all of South Tyneside’s news and sport.
The Gazette has been telling the borough’s stories since 1849 – and with your support, we can continue bringing the news for future generations.