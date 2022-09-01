News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Shields Gazette newsletters: How to sign up for the Gazette's FREE emails to get South Tyneside's news

If you’re looking for South Tyneside’s latest news headlines, sports updates and more – we’ve got you covered with the Gazette’s range of free email newsletters.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:29 pm

You can sign up to receive our email bulletins online and get a snapshot of the day’s news and sport headlines straight to your inbox.

We offer regular headline round-ups, breaking bulletins, messages from our Editor and more!

There’s also the option to sign up for one of our national newsletters across a range of topics.

Most Popular

These include; the cost-of-living crisis, parenting tips, foodie paradise, what’s happening at Westminster and other informative choices.

How to sign up for the Shields Gazette’s email newsletters

*Visit the Shields Gazette’s newsletter page online here.

*Pop in your email address and choose the topics you’d like to receive newsletters for.

The Shields Gazette has been telling your stories since 1849.

*Hit the ‘sign up’ button and you’re ready to go.

How to subscribe to the Shields Gazette

Looking for ways to get more from your Shields Gazette?

We also have a range of digital subscriptions to help you stay in the know with all of South Tyneside’s news and sport.

You can sign up for our email newsletters online today.

The Gazette has been telling the borough’s stories since 1849 – and with your support, we can continue bringing the news for future generations.

Visit our website here for more information on our subscription options.

Shields GazetteSouth TynesideThe Gazette