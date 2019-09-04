Shields Gazette readers overwhelmingly back tighter alcohol controls for air passengers
Shields Gazette readers have overwhelmingly backed tighter controls on alcohol sales to air passengers.
We asked you: “As an investigation reveals more than 400 airline passengers have been arrested on suspicion of being drunk in the past two years, do you think there should be further restrictions on alcohol sales in airports?”
More than 500 people took part in our on-line poll, with 67 per cent agreeing.
Colin Falgate was one of them: “Close ALL airport bars,” he said.
“Your hols start when you get to your DESTINATION, not in a UK airport.”
But many of those commenting disagreed, and said travelers should be trusted to take responsibility for their actions.
Paul Coverley wrote: “Definitely not, people need to take responsibility for their own actions. “hy punish everybody for a few idiots?” while Tracy Beaton said: “Why should it be spoilt for the majority of us, who are sensible?
“Just punish the idiots who go overboard.”