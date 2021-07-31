Shields lass Lillie Haynes makes dramatic exit from Love Island

Lillie Haynes from South Shields is one of the new girls on Love Island as part of the show's Casa Amor twist. Image by ITV.

In a dramatic fire-side confrontation the 22-year-old told Millie about her romantic connection with Liam in Casa Amor after he opted to stay in a couple with Millie and send Lillie home.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon’s relationship now looks to be on the rocks in following the dramatic recoupling.

Friday’s episode showed Liam returning single from Casa Amor, where he had shared a kiss with new arrival Lillie.

Millie and Liam's relationship now looks to be on the rocks after Lillie spilled the beans on her time with Liam in Casa Amor

After Liam returned to the Love Island villa to reunite with Millie, Lille told her what had happened while he had been away.

“I feel like I had a good connection the second I got in there, and I feel like it was reciprocated,” she said.

“I feel like the actions were pretty equal, we shared a bed together, kissing outside of challenges.”

Millie later said: “How can we go forward when I don’t even trust him?

“I thought I’d found something special and he’s ruined it.”

Ahead of going into the villa Lillie had said she had no problem ‘stepping on toes’.

She said: “I’m quite cheeky, naturally flirty, make it clear what I want anyway.

“I don’t mind stepping on toes. I’m there for the same reason they are.

"I’m a harsh person – I just say things how they are.

"If a girl’s crying over a boy I’m not going to sit in pity.

"I’ll give her the right advice, but I’ll say; ‘toughen up, you’re here for a reason, stop wasting your time.’”

She added: “If I want something I’ll be the first one out there, trying it, doing it and I’m not scared to take risks.”

Lillie is the second North East contestant to appear on the latest series of the show, following the exit of Northumberland’s Brad McLelland earlier this month.

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, the seventh series of ITV Love Island follows a group of singletons looking to find their perfect match.

Contestants do their best to couple up and try to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the villa in an attempt to be crowned Love Island winners 2021.