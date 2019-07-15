Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society competition is on the lookout for best sea photos from North East photographers
National maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, is on the lookout for North East photographers for its annual competition honouring Britain’s proud maritime heritage.
Now celebrating its 180th year, the Society is searching for standout images relating to all aspects of the UK’s historic relationship with the sea.
Launched to coincide with the International Day of the Seafarer, the Society’s Maritime Photographic Competition encourages both amateur and professional photographers to enter pictures that capture the essence of Britain’s enduring connection with the sea, including its merchant ships, fishermen, coast, harbours and ports.
Discussing the competition, Captain Osmond said: “Britain’s strong maritime heritage can be traced back through generations and the history of our rich relationship with the sea is something we should be proud of.
“We should not forget this, nor how heavily we rely on our maritime community today, given that 95% of our imports and exports by volume are transported by sea.
“It is special to see all of the entries come in over the summer.”
Ensign Marketing Director, Jemima FitzMorris added: “We are thrilled to be supporting the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society as the headline sponsor of the annual Ultimate Sea View photography competition.
“The Society's support for merchant seafarers, fishermen and their dependants can be life-changing for those in need and as the UK's only specialist maritime pensions provider, ensuring that seafarers, mariners and all those working in the industry have a comfortable retirement is a key part of our vision at Ensign.”
For the chance to win the prize of £500 of photographic equipment vouchers, photographs should be submitted to the Society’s website, or by post, email or social media channels, before Monday, August 26.