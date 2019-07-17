Shocking pictures show rubbish strewn across seafront following bustling weekend in South Shields

Litter strewn across the seafront.

This is what South Shields seafront looked like following a busy weekend in the town for the first South Tyneside Festival gig, with cans, plastic, glass bottles strewn across the sand.

Pictures taken on Monday, July 15, morning show a ‘shocking’ amount of litter discarded on the beach as the public urges others to take litter home with them.

Joanne Gledhill, who took the photographs, said: “I was shocked when saw all of the mess and presumed maybe people had stayed out late last night after concert in park.

“Street cleaners who I noticed were out did a good job as I went past again half hour later and it was all gone.

“There’s plenty of bins around and like said in most people have commented - take it home with you.”

The pictures were taken on the beach path near The Rattler, in Sea Road.

Beer cans and plastic bottles were discarded on the beach. Picture by Joanne Gledhill.

Hundreds of people have hit out at the amount of litter which has been left as the town looks to welcome thousands of visitors over the summer holidays which begin later this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent years, the amount of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans has been widely documented – and it is estimated that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the world’s oceans than fish.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, lead member for area management and community safety, said: "Given the hot weather over the weekend and the fact that it was the first of the summer concerts there were high numbers of people at the coast at the weekend.

"While we welcome residents and visitors alike to our stunning coastline, we would urge people to dispose of their rubbish in the litter bins provided. Failure to do so could result in it being swept out to sea and damaging our marine life.

The litter was discarded during a busy weekend in South Shields. Picture by Joanne Gledhill.

"We spend a lot of time and resources keeping our beaches clean and the Handy Estates beach cleansing team did a fantastic job in clearing the litter in an efficient and timely manner.

"We would encourage people to respect our beautiful beaches and leave only their footprints when it’s time to go home."

The public has hit out at the amount of litter left following the weekend. Picture by Joanne Gledhill.