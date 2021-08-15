Shoppers treated to latest crafty creation as colourful post box topper installed in South Shields town centre
Shoppers have been treated to the latest creation by South Tyneside’s crafting community.
A seaside-themed knitted scene featuring all manner of aquatic life has appeared atop the post box outside The Ship and Royal pub on the corner of Ocean Road and Mile End Road.
The colourful creation is the latest piece of handiwork by members of a craft group run by the Workers Education Authority (WEA).
Members, tutored by Janet Wylie at Talbot Road Methodist Church in South Shields, have already created two post box toppers, one placed further along Ocean Road post box and another on the red pillar box in Fort Street, near the People’s Mission on the Lawe Top.
The crafty crew were installing their latest work at the crossroads when they attracted the attention of a South Tyneside Council chief charged with caring for and improving the town centre and seafront.
Janet said: “Just as we were putting it up, along came Andrew Whittaker, corporate lead for the town centre and foreshore, working for South Tyneside Council.
"He was very supportive and said 'anything that brightens up the town is very welcome’, and that we had done a cracking job.
“It was a great boost to us and he was more than willing to pose in front of the post box.”
Mr Whittaker said: "This is a wonderful example of the community spirit that the people of South Tyneside have shown throughout the pandemic.
"It’s fantastic that this group has come together and given up their free time just to help put a smile on other people's faces.
“It is exactly this sort of volunteer activity that our #LoveSouthTyneside campaign promotes and celebrates.”
The Gazette has also reported on the efforts of keen knitter and crocheter Janice Welsh in recent months.
The 62-year-old nurse decided to create her first post box topper in March, which was a stunning Beatrix Potter scene featuring Peter Rabbit along with friends Mrs Tiggy Winkle and Jemima Puddle-Duck.
However, she was saddened earlier in August when her latest work for the post box in Stanhope Road went missing, believed to have been stolen.