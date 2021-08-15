(l-r) Liz Coffey, Margaret Shotton, Andrew Whittaker, Yvonne Richardson, Olive Pinkney and Janet Wylie.

A seaside-themed knitted scene featuring all manner of aquatic life has appeared atop the post box outside The Ship and Royal pub on the corner of Ocean Road and Mile End Road.

The colourful creation is the latest piece of handiwork by members of a craft group run by the Workers Education Authority (WEA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest post box topper to appear, this time in South Shields town centre

The crafty crew were installing their latest work at the crossroads when they attracted the attention of a South Tyneside Council chief charged with caring for and improving the town centre and seafront.

Janet said: “Just as we were putting it up, along came Andrew Whittaker, corporate lead for the town centre and foreshore, working for South Tyneside Council.

"He was very supportive and said 'anything that brightens up the town is very welcome’, and that we had done a cracking job.

“It was a great boost to us and he was more than willing to pose in front of the post box.”

Mr Whittaker said: "This is a wonderful example of the community spirit that the people of South Tyneside have shown throughout the pandemic.

"It’s fantastic that this group has come together and given up their free time just to help put a smile on other people's faces.

“It is exactly this sort of volunteer activity that our #LoveSouthTyneside campaign promotes and celebrates.”

The Gazette has also reported on the efforts of keen knitter and crocheter Janice Welsh in recent months.

The 62-year-old nurse decided to create her first post box topper in March, which was a stunning Beatrix Potter scene featuring Peter Rabbit along with friends Mrs Tiggy Winkle and Jemima Puddle-Duck.