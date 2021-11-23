Singer Sam Fender to host new BBC documentary on Lindisfarne frontman Alan Hull

Brit Award winner Sam Fender goes in search of musical hero Alan Hull, founder of rockband Lindisfarne in a one-off BBC Four documentary about his life.

The programme, Lindisfarne’s Geordie Genius, follows the career of Alan Hull whose words and music put Newcastle and supergroup Lindisfarne on the musical map in the 1970s.

Alan, who wrote hit songs such as Lady Eleanor and Fog On The Tyne continued to write classic songs until his early death in 1995.

Programme Name: Lindisfarneâ€™s Geordie Genius: The Alan Hull Story - TX: 26/11/2021 - Episode: Lindisfarneâ€™s Geordie Genius: The Alan Hull Story (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: with two of the founding members of Lindisfarne, Ray Laidlaw (left) and Rod Clements. Sam Fender - (C) Entertainment One Unscripted UK TV Ltd t/as Daisybeck Studios - Photographer: Michael Bailey

In the one-off documentary songwriter, Sam Fender from North Shields investigates Alan’s work outside of the North East.

Sam digs out fascinating interviews, performances, unseen footage, and hears from top stars like Sting, Elvis Costello, Mark Knopfler, Dave Stewart and Peter Gabriel in a bid to learn about Alan’s place in music history.

Ray Laidlaw, drummer and founding member of Lindisfarne, says: “I was lucky enough to make music and travel the world with Alan for over 25 years and despite the commercial success of Lindisfarne, Alan never received the recognition he deserved as a ‘world-class’ songwriter.

Programme Name: Lindisfarneâ€™s Geordie Genius: The Alan Hull Story - TX: n/a - Episode: Lindisfarneâ€™s Geordie Genius: The Alan Hull Story (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **PLEASE CREDIT PHOTOGRAPHER** Alan Hull - (C) Rik Walton - Photographer: Rik Walton

"I hope our film puts Alan’s songwriting genius beyond doubt.”

Rod Clements, guitarist and founding member of Lindisfarne, said: “Alan’s recognition nationally as a unique and overlooked talent is long overdue. This documentary will rectify that, with affectingly humble and enthusiastic enquiring from Sam Fender, and ringing endorsements from Alan’s better-known contemporaries.

“I’m proud to have been part of this tribute to an underrated artist and friend.”

The documentary airs on Friday, November 26 at 9pm on BBC Four.

Programme Name: Lindisfarneâ€™s Geordie Genius: The Alan Hull Story - TX: 26/11/2021 - Episode: Lindisfarneâ€™s Geordie Genius: The Alan Hull Story (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: with Alanâ€™s oldest pal, Terry Morgan. Sam Fender - (C) Entertainment One Unscripted UK TV Ltd t/as Daisybeck Studios - Photographer: Michael Bailey

