Sir Mo Farah makes it six Great North Run wins in a row

Sir Mo Farah has claimed his sixth consecutive Great North Run title.

By Kevin Clark
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 12:59
Sir Mo Farah wins the Men's Elite Race during the 2019 Simplyhealth Great North Run in Newcastle. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday September 8, 2019. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

The four-time Olympic champion, 36, was pushed hard by Ethopian Tamirat Tola, but proved too strong in the final mile, finishing the 13.1-mile half marathon course in 59 minutes and six seconds.

Tola, seven seconds behind Farah, crossed the line 42 seconds ahead of Holland's third-placed Abdi Nageeye, with Britain's Callum Hawkins coming home fourth in one hour and 39 seconds.

In the women's elite race, Kenya's Brigid Kosgei set a new course record and and broke the world half marathon record by finishing in a time of 1:04:28.