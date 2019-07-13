Son robbed at knifepoint after making surprise return home for mum's birthday

Adam Hunter, with fiancee Christina Stanbury, and her brother Andrew Clasper near the scene where Andrew was robbed.

Andrew Clasper had left his sister’s house in Hedworth, Jarrow, to walk to Fellgate Metro station when he was kicked to the ground by a man who had walked behind him.

Another hooded thug attacked then pulled a knife on him, threatening him before he handed over cash.

The footpath of the scene of knifepoint mugging off Heathway, Jarrow, runs close to a children's play park.

The mugging happened on a path off Heathway, just yards away from a children’s play park.

As Northumbria Police continue to hunt his attackers, Andrew’s family has spoken of their horror at his knifepoint ordeal.

The 32-year-old had been on his way to catch a Metro so he could reach a bus connection down to London and then on to Kent after he visited his home town as a surprise for the birthday of his mum Tracey Clasper, 52.

The family have now gathered funds to sent him back down south after he missed his homeward journey while he was interviewed by Northumbria Police about his ordeal.

His brother-in-law Adam Hunter, 23, who works at Tesco at Simonside, said he was shocked to find Andrew back on the doorstep seeking help after the attack.

Adam, who is engaged to Andrew’s sister Christina Stanbury, 30, said: “He knocked on the door and said ‘I’ve been mugged.’

“I was shocked by it, definitely, as I wasn’t expecting to see him again.

“We called the police straight away and to give them credit, we can’t praise them enough, they were here quickly and they had dogs, CID and had officers out searching. Andrew seems OK, just very shaken. It happened just near a children’s play park, which is worrying.

“We’re just glad to have him back unhurt and we’re looking to get him home next week now, once we get the funds together. He’d only been visiting for the weekend, so didn’t have much with him, so we’ve been finding him clothes to wear.”