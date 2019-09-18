This is the song Chris Ramsey will cha cha to on Strictly Come Dancing
The songs and dances for the first Strictly Come Dancing live show have been confirmed by the BBC.
Ex-footballer David James and his partner Nadiya Bychkova will foxtrot to football anthem Three Lions.
There will be another foxtrot from radio broadcaster Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell to Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations.
Former footballer Alex Scott and partner Neil Jones will do a quickstep to I Get A Kick Out Of You by Frank Sinatra while comedian Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer will take on a more contemporary song by dancing a cha cha to Juice by Lizzo.
There will be two tango routines - one from YouTube star Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard to Lips Are Moving by Meghan Trainor, and another from rower James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk, to Gold by Spandau Ballet.
