South Shields adult joke book author was not kidding with Sunderland charity donation
An adult joke book author was not kidding when he approached a skin cancer support group with an unexpected donation from his latest publication.
Washington-based MelanomaMe is now £1,500 better off following South Shields man Bob Hannant’s kind gesture.
Its trained staff will use the money to provide counselling to patients and to present preventative workshops.
Bob, 68, was looking for a charity to benefit from the cash after the intended beneficiary, St Clare’s Hospice, in Jarrow, closed down earlier this year.
He decided on MelanomaMe as good friend Paul McKerrill, also from South Shields, died aged 52 in 2015 after battling skin cancer.
Bob, whose books are labelled “do not buy if easily offended”, said: “They are fantastic people doing a great job and it was a great way to remember Paul.”
Melanoma Me shared the £3,000 profit from Go On Have A Laugh: Volume 4 with the Anthony Nolan bone marrow trust.
Anthony Nolan is a cause close to his family’s hearts as his niece Joanne Taylor’s son, Thomas Taylor, 11, from Formby, Merseyside, underwent a successful transplant two years ago after battling cancer.
The profits bring the total Bob has for raised for various charities from the four volumes to £13,600.
He started writing them 12 years ago and all 500 copies of the latest volume have sold out.
Bob added: “The jokes are quite eclectic. Nothing racist, of course, although there are some which some people might find sexist or dirty and family ones as well.”
Bob, who is now planning volume five, presented the money to MelanomaMe at the support group’s recent awards evening.
Co-founder Kerry Rafferty, who has fought melanoma herself, said: “It was a lovely gesture by Bob to think of us.
“I’ve had a look at the book myself and I wasn’t offended. Many of them are what you would call dad jokes.”
MelanomaMe is also celebrating after securing £10,000 of National Lottery funding to finance early detection seminars with health and beauty professionals.
The not-for-profit company is based in Lowthian Terrace, Columbia and can be contacted at (0191) 4174500.
Further details are available at www.melanoma-me.org.uk