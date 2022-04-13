Cathy Barnes, from Cleadon, and Ken Lorrison, from South Shields, have been invited to attend the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Maundy Thursday.

Prince Charles, who will represent Queen Elizabeth at the service for the first time, will present Cathy and Ken – as part of a cohort of 96 men and 96 women, reflective of the number of years Her Majesty The Queen has lived – with the traditional purses containing Maundy money.

This is the first time since 2019 that the Royal Maundy service will go ahead in person due to Covid restrictions preventing the past two services taking place.

Cathy Barnes will attend the ancient Royal Maundy service on Maundy Thursday.

Cathy, 72, was nominated in recognition of her ‘valued contribution’ to the community, including her role as a chapter member of Durham Cathedral from 2015 to 2021 which she describes as an ‘enormous privilege’.

She has also been involved in her local church All Saints Cleadon for 40 years, serving in a variety of roles.

Cathy, who is currently a member of the Shared Ministry Development Team, PCC secretary, and Lay Chair of Jarrow Deanery, will attend the Royal Maundy service with husband Tony.

She said: “I'm hugely honoured to have been chosen as a Maundy recipient – it came as a complete surprise, when an envelope postmarked 'Buckingham Palace' landed on the doormat! My first thought was 'what have I done to deserve this?' My second was 'oh no, I'll have to wear a hat!'”

Ken Lorrison has helped the most vulnerable in his community for many years.

“It is truly humbling, to be one of just under 200 men and women from across the UK to have been chosen.”

Ken, 80, was nominated for his unwavering commitment to The Salvation Army and the support he has offered to the most vulnerable in his community.

He said: “I cannot believe the nomination that I have received in the post. It came like a shot in the dark and the short time since I am still thinking who has made this come true.”

For the last 39 years, Ken has helped to raise funds to enable the church’s feeding programmes and practical relief for vulnerable individuals and families.

He also helps to organise events for The Salvation Army including Christmas carols performed by the band in South Shields town centre, the Christmas Carol Service in Westoe Village and the model rail and model bus exhibitions.

And for several years, Ken has sold The Salvation Army’s newspaper in South Shields where he has built up a trusted rapport with those who pass him on the town’s streets.

Ken, whose wife Maureen will be accompanying him to the Royal Maundy service, added: “South Shields Salvation Army has a good relationship with the local people. I am always pleased with the reception I get when it is my turn to sell the ‘War Cry’ in the town centre.”

In a service dating back to 600AD, the Maundy money recipients will be presented with two small leather purses, one red and one white.

The first contains a small amount of ordinary coinage which symbolises the sovereign's gift for food and clothing. The second purse contains Maundy coins up to the value of the sovereign's age.

Traditionally it is the Queen who distributes Maundy money to pensioners in a service which commemorates Jesus washing the feet of the Apostles at the Last Supper.