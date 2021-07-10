South Shields bar offering staff double pay and customers free drinks if England win Euro 2020 final against Italy as landlords gear up for big day
Pub bosses across South Tyneside are gearing up for one of their biggest weekends in more than a year as England take on Italy in a historic Euro 2020 final – with one bar even planning to pay staff double if England win.
Among publicans preparing for match day is Sinia Jazwi, owner of The New Cyprus Hotel, on Chichester Road, South Shields, said the Euros have given people something to cheer about after an incredibly difficult time during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The atmosphere has just been unreal, it is just amazing,” she said.
“I think it has given us a really good uplift that we really needed.
"To see people cheering and being so happy is just a good memory.”
With 110 seats outside and 70 inside, The New Cyprus is expecting a full house for Sunday’s final.
The venue is only accepting walk-in customers who are expected to arrive early to secure their seats.
Fans will be able to get into the spirit of the occasion by enjoying England tunes and half-time hotdogs, with a chilli or curry to be served at full-time.
Sinia added: "Good memories have been made already before the final. It is really fantastic.”
The Trimmers Arms on Commercial Road, South Shields, is also expecting a huge turn out for Sunday’s final as customers make the most of its huge beer garden which can seat 300 people.
Owner Mons Ullah said: “The atmosphere has been absolutely amazing.
"We have been full every single game.
"Once we beat Germany in the quater-finals we were more or less fully booked for the semi-final straight away.”
Live music is planned from 3pm on Sunday, followed by karaoke and match build-up led by a live DJ.
But owner Mons Ullah is going one step further than most when it comes to their England celebrations – offering staff double pay and free drinks for customers and staff if England secure victory.
He said: "As long as we win I am going to push the boat out!
“Regardless of what happens on Sunday they have done absolutely amazing to get where they are.”
Dougie’s Tavern on Blackett Street, Hebburn, has also gone all out to celebrate the Euros, covering a massive marquee with hundreds of flags representing the 24 nations who competed.
Around 500 people are expected to watch the match at the venue, with pizza and sausage and mash on offer for hungry punters.
Owner Norman Scott said: "It has been good all round.
“England might think they have a good team, but I tell you what – Team Dougie are not far behind.”