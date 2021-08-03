Jeff Short collecting his winnings at Buzz Bingo

Jeff Short, from South Shields, won £50,000 at the Denmark Centre branch of Buzz Bingo.

The keen player has been a regular at the bingo hall for years, and has been to the branch most weekends since it reopened in May.

The Big Buzz special jackpot gives players the chance to win £50,000 and the full house prize if they call “House” in 42 numbers or less. If two players win at the same time, they both get £50,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I couldn’t believe it when I found out I had won the Big Buzz Special jackpot,” said Jeff.

"I’ve been playing at Buzz for many years but never have I won this amount. It’s come at the perfect timing for me and my family as we’ve been working hard on our business during lockdown. It’s going to be a big celebration for us now.”

Jeff and his partner Hollie decided to set up their own business in logistics during lockdown, delivering items for online firms and independent businesses.

The pair hope Jeff’s win help build on the new venture and create a legacy for his children, hopefully setting them up for the future.

Vince Watson, club manager at Buzz Bingo South Shields, said “We couldn’t be happier for Jeff and his fantastic win.

"What made it even more special was the fact that he was the 20th winner meaning £1million has now been won on the Big Buzz Special.

"The whole team and all the customers in the club started cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Chief retail officer at Buzz Bingo, Peter Brigden, said: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a big win is always incredible, and we’re delighted that South Shields saw the 20th Buzz Bingo player win this £50k jackpot since clubs re-opened in May, that’s two winners a week which is incredible.

"Overall Buzz Bingo players win more than £2million per week in bingo prize money and have won over £1million in Big Buzz Special jackpots.

"It’s great to celebrate a win and have the rest of the bingo community celebrate that too.”