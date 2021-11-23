South Shields boy heads to UK rock climbing finals

Will Duncan, 10, is heading to Southampton this weekend to represent the North East and Lakes region in the UK National climbing and bouldering finals.

Will first started rock climbing five years ago at Simonside Climbing Wall in South Shields and this is the first time he’s competed in the national championships.

Will has competed in four regional events to win his place in the final.

Will Duncan ready for a rock climbing session.

The event will see youngsters compete across two days in a bid to win a trophy for their category. He is one the youngest competitors in his age group and hopes one day he’ll represent Team GB at the Olympics.

The competition is divided into two disciplines, ropes of high walls and bouldering. The ropes involves climbing high walls and swinging across the ropes. Bouldering is climbing walls without ropes and harnesses.

Earlier this year, Will was accepted onto the Durham Climbing Academy Youth Team, where he trains three times a week as well as Sunderland Climbing Wall.

Will said he loves the feeling of accomplishment when he reaches the top of the wall and how far he has come in the sport since starting at the age of five.

Will in action climbing a wall.

“I have really enjoyed seeing myself improve over the five years I have been climbing and I love being part of the Durham Climbing Academy Youth team,” he said.

“I’m really excited as I did really well in the four rounds leading up to the final but I’m nervous too as I haven’t climbed in front of this many people before.”

His dad, Scott has praised staff across the three climbing centres Will attends.

He described the staff as “supportive” who have helped Will love the sport and progress as far as he has, and said their support has helped Will excel in the support and are proud he is represent the region at the championships.

Scott is proud of his son’s achievements and is looking forward to attending the championships with him this weekend.

