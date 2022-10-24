The team at Cheviot Court.

The team at Care UK’s Cheviot Court, in Horsley Hill Square, is in the running for ‘Regional Care Home of the Year’ in the North category at the Caring UK Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence across the care sector, and highlight the outstanding contributions made by care home teams – this year recognising the efforts made by care homes throughout the pandemic.

Cheviot Court, which opened in 2004 on the site of the former Horsley Hill pub, and home manager Louise Damms says the home prides itself on its community approach – in both its focus on building strong links with its neighbours and creating a family atmosphere within the home.

She said during the pandemic, this proved vital in supporting both residents and team members through challenging times.

Throughout lockdown, the home continued to ensure residents could lead fulfilling lives, despite the restrictions in place, said Louise.

This included continuing to make birthdays special thanks to the chef’s baking skills, hosting internal themed events and having animal visits once this was allowed within the government guidelines.

Louise added that team members’ wellbeing wasn’t overlooked, and each day, the team would meet to discuss the challenges they had faced that day or talk about anything that weighed on their mind. Free-of-charge counselling was also offered to those who wanted it.

Louise saw her work recognised by a campaign from the organisers Great North Run campaign, which chose her to be one of the 13 ‘Covid Heroes’ whose faces were put on billboards across during the race.

Louise said: “It’s been a challenging couple of years, but we made it through – and this award nomination certainly embodies the whole team’s commitment and hard work to get us there.

“Here at Cheviot Court, we believe in the power of community, and in enabling residents to lead fulfilling lives, no matter what. Every single team member goes the extra mile for residents every day, and their determination to provide the highest possible standards of care never wavered, even during a global pandemic.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at the awards ceremony later this year, and hope we come away as the winners!”

The Caring UK Awards ceremony will take place on December 1.

Cheviot Court provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.