South Shields charity champion Tony Carlisle reminds walkers this year's Great North Dog Walk is cancelled

South Shields charity champion Tony Carlisle is reminding dog lovers that this year's Great North Dog Walk has been cancelled.

Tony, who has organised the popular event for 29 years on the Leas in South Shields, says he has been forced to cancel the walk due to ill health.

The walk was due to take place on Sunday, June 2, but after battling sepsis earlier this year, Tony was advised by medics against running the event.

Read more: ‘I feel like I am letting so many people down’ - Great North Dog Walk cancelled for 2019



Earlier this year he announced the walk was cancelled, but with just weeks left to go until it was due to go ahead, Tony says he is still being ‘inundated’ by applicants wishing to take part.

He wanted to remind walkers that the event is not going ahead, but said he is looking forward to holing the walk next year, with it due to take place on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Tony said: "I want to remind people that the Great North Dog Walk is not going ahead this year.

"Due to ill-health over the last eight months I am unable to organise the Great North Dog Walk 2019.

"After sustained medical ailments and operations coupled with sepsis, I have been advised on medical grounds to postpone the event this year.

"This has not been an easy decision, but my consultants have stressed the affect that organising such an event would be to my already fragile health.

"There is nothing stopping people from making their own arrangements to meet on the day and walk their dogs to raise funds for their respective charities.

The event founder says he is still using a wheelchair, but is looking ahead to next year's event which he hopes will be 'bigger and better than ever,'

Tony said: "I apologise for any inconvenience and I look forward to seeing people support the next Great North Dog Walk in 2020."