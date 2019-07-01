Colin Burgin-Plews was rushed to South Tyneside District Hospital on Saturday afternoon after experiencing chest pains and numbness in his arm.

The 50-year-old from South Shields started to feel unwell at his home at around 2.30pm and went straight to hospital, where doctors told him he may have a problem with a valve in his heart.

Since then medics have been monitoring his blood pressure – which Colin says is sky-high.

The dad-of-one is now due to undergo a heart scan to determine the cause of the problem.

And the incident has left Colin feeling exhausted with the popular fundraiser taking to social media to address his loyal following of supporters about his health struggles.

In an emotional video Colin says he will not be able to take part in a number of his upcoming charity events including the Gateshead 10k on Sunday, July 7, the South Shields Parade on Saturday, July 6, or the ‎Newcastle Frontrunners‎ to LGBT 5k Festival of Running 2019 on Friday, July 19.

Colin Burgin-Plews is in hospital after suffering a heart scare.

But Colin says despite everything he is determined to do the Great North Run in September.

He said: “On Saturday about 2.30pm I had a massive chest pains, I couldn’t breathe, my arm went numb – the usual thing when you think you are having a heart attack.

“My wide panicked and so did I, so we went straight to the hospital.

“Doctors think they have found a murmur on my heart, my blood pressure is through the roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Burgin-Plews has had to pull out of a series of events after taking ill.

“Today I am getting a heart scan and they think it may be calcification of the heart valve, but it might not be and I am really hoping it isn’t.”

In April he took on his fourth London Marathon, finishing the race in just six hours 45 minutes.

Then in May 2019 Colin took part in the Sunderland 5k and 10k races in aid of St Benedict's Hospice.

Colin Burgin-Plews is still hoping to do the Great North Run despite suffering a heart scare.

He said: “I may be out a while it depends on what they say, but I really don’t want to miss the Great North Run.

“I would rather know than not though, why my blood pressure is through the roof.”

While in hospital Colin is being kept company by fellow patient Derek Chandler, 83, who is helping to raise his spirits.

And outside of hospital Colin says he has been boosted by the hundreds of comments on social media wishing him a speedy recovery.

Colin continued: “I couldn’t believe how many comments they are on Facebook – more than 400 – it’s nice that people care.