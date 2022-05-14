‘Big Pink Dress’ has raised £150,000 for worthy causes since he first donned one of his iconic outfits for the 2014 Great North Run.
Since then, he has met famous people including Nancy Sinatra, gone through two major health scares, ran thousands of miles and won awards.
He told the Gazette: “I genuinely think this will be my last year of doing it. I have entered the London Marathon in October and I think that will be the last.”
“I know I have talked before about retiring but it is getting harder.”
Colin has suffered from health problems since 2019. After experiencing chest pains and numbness in his arm, he went straight to South Tyneside District Hospital, where doctors told him he may have a problem with a valve in his heart.
He had a scan and now has to take tablets to control the problem for the rest of his life.
To say thank you for the expert help which saved his life, Colin did the ‘10k Rainbow Dress NHS Walk’ to raise money in lockdown.
Two years later, there was more bad news when a biopsy showed he had skin cancer. The news came just weeks after Colin lost his mum Pat to cancer whens she was 76.
It was in June 2021 that he went through an operation to remove the mole which left him with 16 stitches and a four-inch scar, and with experts telling him he needs to be checked every three months for skin cancer.
Once again, he fought back by fundraising.
Then, just last week, he completed the Sunderland City 10k in a giant sunflower dress to raise money for the hospice that cared for his mother before she died.
And it’s not just running that Colin has done.
He launched the Great Online Iso-Bake-in during the pandemic to get the North East’s keen cooks showing off their excellent baking skills during the lockdown.
Now, though, he is ready to step back from the spotlight but with a huge thanks to everyone who has supported him.
"I never ever thought I would reach £150,000 but it has never been about milestones for me,” he said. “I have been so fortunate that people have been so lovely to me.”
He added: “It has been a huge privilege to do this and I just want to say thank you to everyone. It makes a big difference when you are doing those runs to have all that support.”
He still remembers that first time he pulled on a big pink dress for the Great North Run in 2014. The charity he was running for had a pink colour theme.
He previously told the Gazette: "I only had one thing that was pink. It was a dress that I’d made for a Stars In Your Eyes night where I sang as Diana Ross and the Supremes. So I rocked up to the Great North Run in that!"
Colin raised thousands and a legend was born. Among his many honours, he won the Special Recognition honour at the 2018 Best of South Tyneside Awards.