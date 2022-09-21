Harton and Westoe FC under 8’s have started the new season with new kits and sponsorship thanks to big names Fulwell 73 and DHL.

Television company Fulwell 73 are well known for producing Netflix series Sunderland 'Til I Die, as well as music videos for One Direction and films such as the live-action Cinderella. Fulwell 73 is sponsoring the team’s home kit.

German logistics and courier company DHL are well known for sponsoring big names such as Manchester United and Formula One will sponsor the team’s away kit.

Harton and Westoe under 8's in their home kit

Russell Howes, who’s helps with the team’s marketing and advertising and who’s son is in the squad said: “It’s huge to have big names like this sponsor a kids football team in South Shields. I was amazed when both of them signed onboard. It really is amazing for a club like ours.

"These kids play really well and they deserve to be noticed so I was really pushing for some big brands to sponsor them.”

As well as the big names Russell has also managed to get some local businesses including Harlow Printing and Carmeleon in Maxwell Street, South Shields on board to help out with the club too.

The team in their away kit