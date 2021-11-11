The couple from South Shields announced the big news on BBC’s The One Show last night, November 10 and revealed that the show will air next year.

Following on from the huge success of their award-winning podcast Sh**ged.Married.Annoyed the husband and wife duo are set to bring The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Comedian Chris, who made it to the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, and wife Rosie have amassed millions of fans with their hilarious podcast. It discusses dating, growing up, parenting and just about everything in between.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris and Rosie Ramsey set to host brand new comedy entertainment series, coming to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in 2022.

The new show will see regular features, a number of guests and the opportunity for viewers to get involved at home as producers “promise lots of late night laughs”.

Made by Avalon, the brand new six part series will also feature a version of popular podcast segment What’s Your Beef.

Chris Ramsey said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have a show on the BBC, slightly annoyed that my years and years hard graft and solo work did nothing to achieve me this, but the moment I get my wife involved, it happens. But hey ho, you take what you can get."

Rosie Ramsey added: “You’re welcome, Chris.”

S*****d Married Annoyed the podcast launched in February 2019 and will this year tour venues across the country.

Chris will also be taking his new stand-up show 2020, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, on the road.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.