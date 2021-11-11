South Shields' Chris and Rosie Ramsey to host new BBC chat show next year

Best-selling authors Chris and Rosie Ramsey are set to host a brand new BBC chat show next year as an extension of their popular podcast series.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 10:27 am

The couple from South Shields announced the big news on BBC’s The One Show last night, November 10 and revealed that the show will air next year.

Following on from the huge success of their award-winning podcast Sh**ged.Married.Annoyed the husband and wife duo are set to bring The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Comedian Chris, who made it to the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, and wife Rosie have amassed millions of fans with their hilarious podcast. It discusses dating, growing up, parenting and just about everything in between.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Chris and Rosie Ramsey set to host brand new comedy entertainment series, coming to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in 2022.

The new show will see regular features, a number of guests and the opportunity for viewers to get involved at home as producers “promise lots of late night laughs”.

Read More

Read More
Friends of Westoe Cemetery hold Remembrance service for forgotten World War One ...

Made by Avalon, the brand new six part series will also feature a version of popular podcast segment What’s Your Beef.

Chris Ramsey said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have a show on the BBC, slightly annoyed that my years and years hard graft and solo work did nothing to achieve me this, but the moment I get my wife involved, it happens. But hey ho, you take what you can get."

Rosie Ramsey added: “You’re welcome, Chris.”

S*****d Married Annoyed the podcast launched in February 2019 and will this year tour venues across the country.

Chris will also be taking his new stand-up show 2020, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, on the road.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Rosie RamseyBBCSouth ShieldsBBC TwoSouth Tyneside