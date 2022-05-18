South Shields coastguard called out after emergency transmitter sends distress call accidentally from Marsden garage

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to reports of an EPIRB activation – a type of emergency locator beacon used in emergencies to locate airplanes, vessels, and persons in distress and in need of immediate rescue – south of the river Tyne at 4.46pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 17).

The rescue team conducted a coastal search to try and locate any persons or vessels in distress following the call from the battery-powered radio transmitter.

Officers then we received information that the EPIRB had been accidentally activated in someone's garage in the Marsden area.

The team stood down and returned to the station.

“An emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) is a type of emergency locator beacon, a portable, battery-powered radio transmitter used in emergencies to locate airplanes, vessels, and persons in distress and in need of immediate rescue.