Chris Ramsey went back to his Geordie roots for week seven of Strictly, with a routine dedicated to his fans and supporters in the North East.

Chris and professional partner Karen Hauer opted for a couple’s choice and put their commercial street dance moves to the test to PJ and Duncan’s Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble.

The track, originally released in 1994 by presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in their Byker Grove heyday, was on the first album the comedian ever bought.

Comedian Chris Ramsey causes a 'rhumble' on week seven of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing

During the show Chris admitted he had danced to the song every day from the age of eight, saying it was a “dream come true” to perform it live on TV.

His routine brought wife Rosie in the audience to tears and went down well with the judges too, earning Chris his highest score yet.

The pair finally broke the 30 point barrier, with a total score of 34, placing them fourth on the leader board.

Craig Revel Horwood was so impressed that he went so far as to describe the performance as “sick” (in a good way) while Mosti Mabuse said it was his “best dance”.

Shirley Ballas - who gave Chris a standing ovation - commented that he looked like the “real” deal, she added: “It was so entertaining, you looked fantastic, I really enjoyed it.”

Although judge Bruno Tonioli was left slightly confused over who was supposedly PJ and who Duncan.

Before the performance, in a look back at the week’s training, Chris paid a heartfelt tribute to his parents and his “wonderful upbringing” and his wife Rosie and son Robin.

He also opened up about his struggles with acne as a teenager and how he developed a “sharp wit” to put down bullies.

Chris reflected on his path to stardom, admitting that he didn’t know “who he was” until his first gig, when he got that first laugh on stage.

The comedian added: “I know I’m not the best dancer, but I’m just getting stuck in.”

But with those scores, he’s certainly made the North East proud. Tune in to BBC One tomorrow night at 7.15pm to see if Chris and Karen can survive another week on the dancefloor.