South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey dances into week three of Strictly - but who is going home?
Chris Ramsey has made it through the the third week of BBC One hit TV show Strictly Come Dancing.
The South Shields comedian has officially had a breakthrough on Strictly Come Dancing – netting three sevens and a five from the judging panel for his “charming” and “entertaining” routine to Take That’s Out Of Our Heads with partner Karen Hauer.
But with Chris safe who is the first celebrity to go home?
Olympic rower James Cracknell has become the first star to depart the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor.
The sports star was widely tipped to get the boot after performing a jive with professional partner Luba Mushtuk which landed him at the bottom of the leaderboard with just three points.
Cracknell, 47, faced ex-England footballer David James, 49, in Sunday night's dance-off.
What dance did Chris perform and how did he do?
After his Cha Cha Cha scored just 13 points last week, Chris found himself second bottom on the leaderboard.
Determined to improve, his hectic training schedule certainly paid off on Saturday evening as he took to the dance floor to perform a Charleston.
Head judge Shirley Ballas saying 33-year-old Chris had gone from “ordinary to quite extraordinary” in the space of a week, hailing the comedian as a “frontrunner in the personality department”.
The couple double the points scored last week, with 26 marks awarded – taking his total up 39 out of a possible 80.
It meant he catapulted himself up the leaderboard to join 10th position – out of a total of 15 couples.
How is the comedian finding the Strictly experience?
Prior to Saturday’s show, Chris urged the public to get behind him on Strictly and vote for him to stay while co-hosting his comedy podcast alongside wife Rosie Ramsey.
He revealed he was upset following the judges’ scores for his debut routine on Saturday, September 21 – but realised how proud he was of himself when he watched the programme back, especially considering he had never danced before.