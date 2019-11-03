South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey makes it through to week 8 of Strictly Come Dancing

Chris and Karen's performance. Picture by BBC

Judges were full of praise for Chris Ramsey and partner Karen Hauer who wowed with their street dance to PJ and Duncan’s Lets Get Ready to Rhumble.

It’s the first time the couple have found themselves in joint second place after scoring 34 points in what judges called their ‘best dance yet’.

The dad-of-one was delighted to make it to the next round of the hit BBC competition.

Taking to Twitter after the announcement, he said: “YES!! Thank you all so so much for voting for me and Karen Hauer .

“So chuffed you all enjoyed the routine! We’re past the halfway point! Onto week 8!!”

The dance was a tribute to the North East. The track, originally released in 1994 by presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in their Byker Grove heyday, was on the first album the comedian ever bought.

And Chris has gained the support of Ant and Dec, with Dec taking to Twitter to congratulate the comedian on a great routine.

Dec said: “Well I never thought I’d hear #LetsGetReadyToRhumble on #Strictly! Oh @IAmChrisRamsey, you nailed it man! What a belter!”

But who didn’t make it through to the next round of Strictly Come Dancing?

Viscountess Emma Weymouth has become the sixth celebrity to depart the Strictly dancefloor.

The chef and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec were given the boot after losing out in the dance-off to BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell and his partner Katya Jones.

Both couples performed their routines again, with all the judges opting to save Mike and Katya for their charleston to Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines by Ron Goodwin Orchestra, over Emma and Aljaz for their samba to Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's I Don't Care.

Emma told her partner: "I've loved this more than anything I've done in my entire life.

"I'm going to be forever grateful to you for working so hard, you've been so patient with me and teaching me everything.