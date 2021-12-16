South Shields dad donates bike to charity volunteer after theft agony

Andrew receiving his new bike from Matthew

Andrew Auty was left devastated when the bike he relies on for his charity work was stolen in broad daylight.

Andrew volunteers for Kayaks, a South Tyneside charity that supports children and young adults with special and additional needs.

The volunteer left his bike outside Sea Change cafe on Ocean Road where he was volunteering and despite it being chained up his bike was stolen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew with his new bike

Kimberley Elliott, Vice Chair of Kayaks where Andrew volunteers, said: “He relies on his bike to get around and go to his volunteering jobs and was devastated by this act of theft.

Unfortunately Andrew’s bike isn’t the only one that has been stolen, as there have been a number of reports of other bikes been stolen in the area which have been reported to the police.

However, Christmas has come early for Andrew as a new bike has been donated to him by Matthew Robinson meaning he can continue with his volunteering work. Matthew’s five-year-old daughter has Hydrocephalus, a build up of fluid on the brain and relies on Kayaks for support.

Kimberley added: “The kindness of one of our families from Kayaks should not go unnoticed as I received a message from one of our dad's who has a disabled young daughter who attends our group to say he purchased a bike from Halfords a few weeks ago and would like to give it to Andrew.”

Matthew said: “I seen the post on Facebook and thought straight away I have this brand new bike I’ve only used twice and so if it can be used for someone that’s going to use it then why not. At this time of year I was worried he might not be able to afford a brand new one.”

“It’s nice to be nice plus it’s Christmas time so to see him smile meant so much and he deserves it.”

Andrew is so thankful to Matthew for donating the bike and says it demonstrates a true meaning of kindness in the community especially at Christmas time.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

‘Click here to subscribe’: https://www.shieldsgazette.com/subscriptions