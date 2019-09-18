Dancers from the Lauren Anderson Academy of Dance are going to Disneyland Paris to perform.

More than 30 students from Lauren Anderson Academy of Dance, which is based at All Saints Community Centre on Stanley Street, South Shields, have been given the ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ to perform in the Magic Kingdom.

The 34 students, who are aged between 5-16, successfully auditioned for the slot in October 2018 and have since raised more than £18,000 to fund the trip.

Over the past year the group have organised fundraising events such as sponsored walks, race nights and a step-a-thon, as well as a summer fun day at Westoe Rugby Club and a Christmas bag pack at Asda Boldon, to cover the costs of accommodation, travel and costumes.

They will travel to Disneyland Paris on October 25 for three days and two nights to perform at the Videopolis Theatre in the Discoveryland section of the park.

The students have now been rehearsing for eight months leading up to the big event.

“Every single one of the students is thrilled to be going and excitement is only growing the closer it gets,” said Lauren Anderson, who took over as principal of the dance school in October 2016.

Lauren spotted an advert on Facebook offering dance groups the chance to perform at the world-famous attraction and decided to look into it.

“Since stepping into the principal role I have tried to do all I can to push the school and we have had some amazing results in competitions and championships,” she continued.

“I’m always looking for new opportunities and experiences for the students. The students attend lectures and workshops regularly and I’ll always encourage them to try new things and learn from a range of different experiences.”

Lauren added: “The teachers are incredibly proud of the school’s achievements and a school trip to Disneyland is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”