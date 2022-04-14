Brent Brannen, 36, is travelling from his home in Atlanta, Georgia, to cheer on the club in their vital Easter weekend double-header.

After landing in the North East Brent will then travel on a supporters’ coach to Shields’ game against FC United of Manchester on Saturday before taking in the home match against Whitby Town on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields superfan Brent Brannen visiting South Shields in 2018

The fixtures could prove vital in Kevin Phillips’ side’s battle for promotion, with the Mariners just two points behind Northern Premier League leaders Buxton heading into the final three games of the season.

For Brent, who works in community relations for a renewable energy consultant, it will be the second time he has seen his adopted club in person, having also made the trip for an away match against Warrington Town in September 2018.

He said: “This is a hugely exciting trip for me and I can’t wait to see the team play again at such an important moment. I support and am a season ticket holder at Atlanta United FC in Major League Soccer but I’ve also fallen for South Shields, having discovered the club in a run-of-the-mill football highlights video six years ago.

“I followed up that initial interest and discovered that something special was happening after joining a fans’ group on Facebook. It was more than the incredible run of results the club was achieving. It was magical, for lack of a better word. The people, the supporters, the Mariners, were different, in the best way possible.”

As part of his visit, Brent has brought a number of Atlanta United kits, scarves and other merchandise which he plans to donate to raise funds for the Mariners’ charitable arm, South Shields FC Foundation.

Brent added: “As I’ve found myself not just celebrating with fellow Mariners but actively participating in this community, I’ve truly come to believe in what the club stands for and have taken a sense of pride from that, in particular the SSFC Foundation.