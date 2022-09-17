South Shields FC looking for volunteers to help with litter picks

The club is looking for 15 to 20 volunteers to participate in a new clean-up project which will be held on the day of each Saturday home match at 1st Cloud Arena.

The campaign is being launched by club’s chairman Geoff Thompson, who is determined to ensure the club does its bit to make the industrial estate which surrounds the ground is as tidy as possible.

The litter picking be carried out in conjunction with waste management company Biffa, who will send their Wasteater Truck to collect the bags of rubbish on the day.

South Shields FC's 1st Cloud Arena.

Those who do their bit will receive a free ticket for the match later that day, and that will be the case each time an individual volunteers for the initiative.

Initially, it is anticipated the clean-up will be restricted to the industrial estate only but if it proves to be a big success, there is the scope for the project to be extended to the surrounding residential areas.

The first clean-up event will take place Saturday, September 24, at the club’s game against Atherton Collieries. If you are interested in volunteering for the Big Mariners Clean-Up, please send an email to [email protected]