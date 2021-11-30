South Shields FC reveal opening date for new main stand

The CEFO Group Stand will house fans for the visit of Hyde United on Saturday, December 11.

The Mariners have announced that the front four rows of seating will be opened for the match, with work ongoing on the remainder of the stand, including executive boxes along with the fit-out of the area underneath the seating, which is set to feature a new club shop, bar, boardroom, toilets and serving kiosks.

South Shields FC chief executive Lee Picton said: “This is a significant moment which we have been looking forward to for quite some time.

JJ Hooper, celebrating a goal against Gainsborough Trinity, with the new CEFO Ground Stand behind him. Picture: KEV WILSON.

"It has been exciting to see the CEFO Group Stand take shape over recent months and although its opening has taken longer than we had anticipated, we are confident it will prove to be worth the wait for our supporters.

"The stand will significantly enhance the matchday experience for those who would like an improved and elevated vantage point from which to view the game, and our target now is to fill all of the seats for the game against Hyde.

"All those who take their seats for that match will be a key part of what is going to be a historic occasion as the club continues its progression.

"We cannot wait to see the stand full and vibrant, with our incredible supporters roaring the team on.”

The new CEFO Group Stand will be open for South Shields' home game on December 11. Pic: KEV WILSON.

The club have said those fans who have purchased a season ticket for the CEFO Group Stand will be able to take their seats for the game against Hyde. Part season tickets, meanwhile, begin with the match against Scarborough Athletic on New Year’s Day.

The Mariners added: “Supporters with a general entry season ticket will also be able to upgrade to a seat for this historic occasion at a cost of £2, with a priority period to be open between 9am on Thursday and 5pm on Friday for them to do so.

“These purchases can be made online, or over the phone by calling 0191 454 7800 between 9am and 5pm. A maximum of one seat per general entry season ticket holder will be available in this period.

“Any remaining seats for the CEFO Group Stand will go on general sale online at 5pm on Friday, priced at £12 for adults, £10 for students and over-65s, and £5 for under-16s. The phone lines will reopen at 9am on Monday and the deadline for securing a seat is 12pm on Friday, December 10.