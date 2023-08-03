South Shields Football Club agrees huge new deal for stand naming rights ahead of new season

South Shields Football Club has announced its ongoing partnership with The Rocket Group has been adjusted for the 2023-2024 season. The main stand at 1st Cloud Arena will now be known as The Rocket Stand as part of the new agreement ahead of the new campaign.

The facility has been popular with supporters and sponsors since it fully opened last July, and The Rocket Group was among the first companies to secure one of the stand’s corporate hospitality boxes, committing to support the club for a further three years.

Left to right, Rocket Ecology Ltd managing director Caroline Airson, The Rocket Group chief operating officer Natasha Powers, The Rocket Group chief executive officer and co-founder Craig Huddart, South Shields FC operations director Carl Mowatt and The Rocket Group director and co-founder Anthony Boyce.

The Rocket Group CEO and co-owner Craig Huddart said: “South Shields Football Club is my home club and we’re proud that our hard work and the Group’s success means that we are able to support the club in this way.

“Our amazing team at The Rocket Group work hard to provide customers in the region with construction, electrical, architectural, heritage and ecology services and we are proud to work with and support local businesses.

“We’re delighted to have strengthened our partnership with South Shields FC and can’t wait to see what lies ahead this season in Vanarama National League North.”

South Shields FC operations director Carl Mowatt said: “We are hugely grateful for the continued support of Craig and everyone at The Rocket Group.

“Their backing for the club is simply invaluable and we’re pleased that The Rocket Group now has such a visible presence at the ground.

“I have huge respect for Craig and his partners on a personal and professional level, and we look forward to the partnership developing in the years ahead.

“Without the support of companies such as The Rocket Group and so many others in our family of partners, the long-term vision of our club would be simply impossible to realise.”