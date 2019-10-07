Big Pink Dress, Colin Burgin-Plews, has been crowned ITV's Fundraiser of the Year for the North East in the Pride of Britain Awards

Colin Burgin-Plews received the news while at work on Friday, October 4 when ITV Tyne Tees crew and weatherman Ross Hutchinson turned up to present him with the award.

The 50-year-old has raised over £120,000 for local charities such as Breast Cancer Care in the last five years and has become renowned for his extravagant dresses while competing in events such as the London Marathon and Great North Run.

The fundraiser received countless nominations for the award, which was voted for by members of the public, before the final four were put to a panel to decide the winner.

“It was a total shock. I’m blown away by it all,” said Colin.

“This is the highest award I can get for fundraising so I’m blown away, both that people nominated me in the first place and that I got down to the last four, I was nearly in tears.”

Colin will attend the red carpet ceremony in London later this month, where he will go up against 17 other regions across the country to compete for the overall crown.

“It’s just amazing to represent my local area, I’m over the moon that I have been given the opportunity,” he said.

The win was extra poignant for Colin, after a health scare and emergency heart surgery earlier this year left him fearing he may have to give up running.

“About 16 weeks ago I didn’t think I would be doing any runs again, never mind receiving awards,” he said.

“Now I’m back to full fitness and looking forward to running the London Marathon next year.”

Colin added: “I just want to say a massive thank you to everybody for the support, it’s been absolutely mind-blowing,”

“I haven’t been able to reply to everyone, so apologies to anyone who I haven’t gotten back to.

“The first question everyone is asking is what I’m going to be wearing, but I’m not revealing that just yet.”